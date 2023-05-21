First Alert Weather: Great Hawaii Trade Weather next 5 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue to spread across the state today as a more stable airmass settles over the islands. This trade wind pattern is expected to persist through at least mid-week, with windward and mauka showers. By the end of the week, a front approaching the islands from the northwest will likely weaken winds as they shift to become more southeasterly. Early indications are that an overall wetter pattern could return next weekend.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Surf will be mainly near average along all shores. Inconsistent south/southwest pulses will produce near average sized surf for the next few days. A tiny pulse of northwest swell is possible today and tomorrow. Expect rough and choppy surf along east facing shores to build today and tomorrow, as trades build.

