First Alert Weather: Great Hawaii Trade Weather next 5 days

Breezy trade winds and drier conditions this week
Breezy trade winds and mostly sunny skies will continue to spread across the state today.
By Billy V
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue to spread across the state today as a more stable airmass settles over the islands. This trade wind pattern is expected to persist through at least mid-week, with windward and mauka showers. By the end of the week, a front approaching the islands from the northwest will likely weaken winds as they shift to become more southeasterly. Early indications are that an overall wetter pattern could return next weekend.

Surf will be mainly near average along all shores. Inconsistent south/southwest pulses will produce near average sized surf for the next few days. A tiny pulse of northwest swell is possible today and tomorrow. Expect rough and choppy surf along east facing shores to build today and tomorrow, as trades build.

