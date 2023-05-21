First Alert Forecast: Drier conditions, trade winds returning

Mostly fair conditions and fewer showers are expected for most of the state as trade winds and a drier airmass move in from the east. Trade winds will become breezy for the first half of the week, with windward and mauka showers during the nighttime and morning hours.

No big changes are expected until closer to the end of the coming week, with a first alert for a possible frontal boundary that could shift our winds from the southeast and bring a higher chance of showers to the islands. Still too far out to say for sure, but of course we’ll keep an eye on it for you.

At the beach, surf will be below average for the coming week, with a tiny boost for waves along north shores. Returning trade winds will bring some higher choppy waves for east shores early next week. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.