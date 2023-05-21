Celebrate the art of belly dancing with Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii (MEDAH) invites the public to celebrate World Belly Dance Day at a Benefit Hafla, an Arabic term for party or gathering, today, May 21, at 5 p.m. for Ho’ola Na Pua at Nextdoor, 43 N. Hotel St. in Honolulu’s Chinatown.

The event features Middle Eastern style performances, cuisine and marketplace.

Belly dancing is an ancient, powerful form of self-expression that encourages body positive attitudes and celebrates the femininity of participants.

For more information about the celebration. visit medah.org/2023MayHafla.html

