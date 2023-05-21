Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Celebrate the art of belly dancing with Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii

A local event celebrating World Belly Dancing day and how it inspires body positivity and celebrates femininity is happening this weekend.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Middle Eastern Dance Artists of Hawaii (MEDAH) invites the public to celebrate World Belly Dance Day at a Benefit Hafla, an Arabic term for party or gathering, today, May 21, at 5 p.m. for Ho’ola Na Pua at Nextdoor, 43 N. Hotel St. in Honolulu’s Chinatown.

The event features Middle Eastern style performances, cuisine and marketplace.

Belly dancing is an ancient, powerful form of self-expression that encourages body positive attitudes and celebrates the femininity of participants.

For more information about the celebration. visit medah.org/2023MayHafla.html

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruno Mars played bartender at a private launch event for the SelvaRey Rum Bar at Fairmont...
Cheers! Bruno Mars serves up drinks, performs at private launch event on Hawaii Island
Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
Police respond to hours-long barricade in Mililani
54-year-old man arrested after tense barricade situation in Mililani
Honolulu circuit court
Former church volunteer charged in child sex abuse case now faces possible lawsuit
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

President Joe Biden, fourth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo during a visit to the...
G7 nations call out China economic coercion, Russia aggression
Kauai structure fire causes $70,000 damage
Kauai structure fire causes $70,000 in damage
First Pacific Islander clothing brand will be featured in select Nordstrom stores across the U.S.
Island Avenue Clothing launches in Nordstrom stores
Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Suspect sought after Makaha shooting that left 17-year-old dead