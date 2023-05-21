Tributes
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect in an attempted murder case is scheduled to make a court appearance later this week, said Honolulu police.

Officials say, Jaxon Nobriga, 29, is believed to have been involved in the shooting of a 35-year-old man who reportedly attempted to stop Nobriga from robbing the victim’s place of employment.

Police say Nobriga faces a 2nd-degree attempted murder charge, and his bail was set at $50,000

The incident happened last Friday in Kalihi around 6 p.m., said officials.

Police say the victim survived the attack and was subsequently admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

