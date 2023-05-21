Tributes
50th State Fair is back for the summer at Aloha Stadium(E.K. Fernandez (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for some family fun this summer? Well, the 50th State Fair begins this week!

The carnival kicks off May 26 and runs through July 9 at Aloha Stadium.

Attractions include food booths, E.K Fernandez rides, and an entertainment tent filled with a talented lineup.

Throughout the multi weekend event family and friends can enjoy the sounds of Kupu Dalire-Na’auao & Band, Moke Boy, Chante, North Kingdom, Sons of Yeshua, and more!

As well as appearances from Spiderman, the Colton Farms petting zoo, Cirque Ma’Ceo, an Extravaganza of Equestrian excellence, and Robocars.

DATES & TIMES:

May 26 - 29, June 2 - 4, June 8 - 11, June 16 - 18, June 22 - 25, June 30 - Jul 3, Jul 7 - 9.

Fridays: 6 p.m. - midnight. Saturdays 4 p.m. - midnight. Sunday is noon - 10 p.m.

ADMISSION:

Children under 40″ tall receive free admission. A Fun Pass is required for admission, rides, games, food & beverages, novelties, and some attractions. People who want to attend the Fair but not purchase a Fun Pass may purchase an admission-only ticket for 100 credits (equivalent to $10).

SPECIAL PROMOTIONS

Sunday, May 28 – Noon to 5 p.m. Half-off Sundays – All rides 50% off

Monday, May 29 – Military Appreciation Day, FREE admission for active-duty and retired military personnel and their dependents with a valid military ID.

Monday, May 29 – Noon to 5 p.m. Half off Monday – All rides 50% off

PARKING: $9.00 per car / $32.00 per bus or limousine. All parking gates are cash only.

Click here for more information.

