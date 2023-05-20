Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wahine soccer is going International! the team set to take nine-day tour of Italy

The Rainbow Wahine soccer.
The Rainbow Wahine soccer.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team using the offseason to go international!

The ‘Bows are set to take a nine-day tour of Italy next week, making stops in Milan and Turin.

It’s the team’s first international trip since 2017.

When they’re not sight-seeing, they’ll play two exhibition matches with top local club teams in Juventas and Pro Sesto Football Club.

“This will bond us for a lifetime because going international is like super special.” UH midfielder Mia Foster told reporters. “I know for a lot of girls, this will be like a first time going internationally, going to Europe and we’ll just remember it forever.”

“I mean, we want to put ourselves out there to not only have a good cultural experience, but to have a soccer experience that these players are going to remember for the rest of their lives.” Head coach Michele Nagamine said. “So it’s going to be some incredible competition, two very reputable well-known clubs.”

The Rainbow Wahine are also going to attend a professional match between Inter Milan and Atalanta.

The ‘Bows season is set to start in mid-August.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
Bruno Mars played bartender at a private launch event for the SelvaRey Rum Bar at Fairmont...
Cheers! Bruno Mars serves up drinks, performs at private launch event on Hawaii Island
Jill Croce.
Witnesses: Driver plowed into moped rider, dragged her for nearly a mile
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Military parents fight for justice for 2-year-old Bella after discovering multiple bruises 9...
Parents fighting for justice after child was allegedly abused at military daycare center

Latest News

‘It’s a full circle moment’: 3 softball sisters reunite at UH Hilo after separate journeys across the country
UH Tennis’ Andre Ilagan to make second-straight NCAA Championship appearance
University of Hawaii men’s tennis
UH Tennis’ Andre Ilagan to make second-straight NCAA Championship appearance
‘It’s a full circle moment’: 3 softball sisters reunite at UH Hilo after separate US journeys