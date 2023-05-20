Wahine soccer is going International! the team set to take nine-day tour of Italy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team using the offseason to go international!

The ‘Bows are set to take a nine-day tour of Italy next week, making stops in Milan and Turin.

It’s the team’s first international trip since 2017.

When they’re not sight-seeing, they’ll play two exhibition matches with top local club teams in Juventas and Pro Sesto Football Club.

“This will bond us for a lifetime because going international is like super special.” UH midfielder Mia Foster told reporters. “I know for a lot of girls, this will be like a first time going internationally, going to Europe and we’ll just remember it forever.”

“I mean, we want to put ourselves out there to not only have a good cultural experience, but to have a soccer experience that these players are going to remember for the rest of their lives.” Head coach Michele Nagamine said. “So it’s going to be some incredible competition, two very reputable well-known clubs.”

The Rainbow Wahine are also going to attend a professional match between Inter Milan and Atalanta.

The ‘Bows season is set to start in mid-August.

