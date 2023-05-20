Tributes
Suspect in Hawaii Island shooting arrested following hours-long manhunt

He’s accused of shooting a 39-year-old man during an argument on Tuesday night in Honokaa.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge on the Big Island confirmed bail Friday at over $1 million for attempted murder suspect Keola Whitehead-Shibata.

He’s accused of shooting a 39-year-old man during an argument on Tuesday night in Honokaa.

The victim was airlifted to Oahu in critical condition.

Whitehead-Shibata is due back in court next Tuesday.

