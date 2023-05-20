Public Safety Department’s K-9 gets new protective vest thanks to charitable donations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet K-9 Kahu.

He works for the state Department of Public Safety’s Narcotics Enforcement Division, and thanks to charitable donations, he received his bullet- and stab-protective vest to keep him safe while on duty.

The vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Saving Paws and was embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Carefree Westies and Together Saving Paws.”

K-9 Kahu is an electronic storage device dog — the only one in Hawaii.

His main duty is to help with criminal investigations by locating hidden electronic storage devices like cell phones, thumb drives and memory cards.

