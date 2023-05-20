Police respond to hours-long barricade in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police responded to a home in Mililani Friday night after a man barricaded himself inside for hours.

Police responded to the house near Hokualii Street and Anania Drive just after 7 p.m. last night on reports of a family argument, said officials.

Officials say the man locked himself inside; it’s unclear if he was armed with any weapons.

HPD had shut down Anania Drive for hours near the scene, which has since been reopened.

Authorities say there is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.

