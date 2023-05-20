PODCAST: ‘Other Side’ goes behind the headlines in sex assault case that’s rocked football community

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this episode of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN Investigative Reporter Lynn Kawano takes you behind the scenes of a story that’s rocked Hawaii’s football community.

Two former Hawaii football players making headlines as college starters have agreed to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a criminal, sex assault case that was handled in juvenile court.

Jayden de Laura, the starting quarterback at the University of Arizona and Kamoi Latu, the starting safety at the University of Wisconsin, agreed to pay a woman who said she was raped by the players on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis Crusaders beat Punahou in the ILH championship game.

The girl was 16 years old at the time. Both boys were underage, too.

