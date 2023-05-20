Tributes
PODCAST: ‘Other Side’ goes behind the headlines in sex assault case that’s rocked football community

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this episode of “The Other Side of Paradise,” HNN Investigative Reporter Lynn Kawano takes you behind the scenes of a story that’s rocked Hawaii’s football community.

Two former Hawaii football players making headlines as college starters have agreed to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from a criminal, sex assault case that was handled in juvenile court.

Jayden de Laura, the starting quarterback at the University of Arizona and Kamoi Latu, the starting safety at the University of Wisconsin, agreed to pay a woman who said she was raped by the players on October 27, 2018, after the St. Louis Crusaders beat Punahou in the ILH championship game.

The girl was 16 years old at the time. Both boys were underage, too.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.

