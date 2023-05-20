Neighborhood boards speak out on ‘absurd’ pay raise proposal for City Councilmembers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public outrage over a proposed 64% pay raise for the City Council is rising up through the Oahu Neighborhood Board system.

So far, council leaders have refused to take a vote that could prevent the raise from going into effect, but some neighborhood leaders are trying to change that.

Honolulu’s neighborhood boards are set up to be the grassroots voice of the communities that elect them.

Two have now taken strong stands against the council raise and more are planning votes.

Jayden Liu of Pearl City called the raises “absurd.”

“Here we are using taxpayer dollars to help a 64% salary increase,” Liu said.

“From a common sense resident point of view, that is unjust.”

The Pearl City board voted unanimously with one abstention in late April to send a letter to Council Chair Tommy Waters asking the council to reject the raise to $113,000 a year.

“I don’t think they should even get one raise,” said board member Lawrence Miyazono, Jr. “Other guys losing their jobs and everything like that and these guys are going to be making that much money. It’s kind of sad that they be thinking that. It’s nuts.”

At the virtual Makiki board meeting, only board member Corrine Carson defended the raises.

“I’d like my City Council members to be full-time workers on my behalf and not to have to either be rich or have a wealthy spouse or have a bunch of side-jobs,” Carson said.

“They haven’t had a raise in years and that just doesn’t seem right considering all the responsibilities and all of the time they put in.”

Makiki Board Chair Ian Ross said he wrote the resolution because so many of his neighbors were complaining about the raise.

“I’m not sure if I’ve seen a reaction, so negative to one of the policy things coming up before the city council in my time as a neighborhood board chair,” Ross said.

The City Charter is silent on whether council members are full- or part-time, although many have held full-time jobs alongside their council service.

Ross said there should have been an official decision that councilmembers are full time before salaries were kicked up to a full-time executive level.

“Honestly, I think if we were looking at a more appropriately sized raises, we wouldn’t be hearing anything like this,” Ross said, an opinion expressed often in the board meetings.

Salary commissioners who approved the raises for the council as well as 12.6% raises for other city officials argued that the council members are already working full-time hours, have large districts to represent and need to be free of other interests.

Commission Chair Malia Espinda wrote in a statement:

“Like the Neighborhood Boards, the Honolulu Salary Commission is comprised of volunteers. We worked hard to develop Findings of Fact that weighed the many important issues that were brought forward. We welcome an opportunity to talk story with any Neighborhood Board to bring better understanding.”

“What we expect from our elected officials and public servants is at the core of this discussion. Our Commission heard that there is a demand for highly-qualified people dedicated to the work of improving the lives of Honolulu residents, and found that attracting such candidates for all positions requires compensating appropriately. The Honolulu Charter is silent on whether Councilmembers are full or part-time. As such, we based our findings on comparable burdens of workload and time.”

Hawaii News Now reached Waters, the council chair, on Friday via text, but he said he was too busy to do an interview.

He also didn’t answer when asked if he would allow a vote on the raise.

It will take effect automatically July 1 if the council does not vote.

Blocking it would require seven of nine councilmembers to vote against it.

Council records show that a resolution introduced by Council Members Andria Tupola and Augie Tulba has yet to be referred by the Chair to a committee for a hearing.

