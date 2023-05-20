Man accused of child sex abuse in a criminal case now faces a possible lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former church volunteer who’s already facing criminal charges for alleged child sex crimes could now face a lawsuit.

Four victims have already come forward, and attorneys believe there may be more.

Casey T. Nishimura was indicted by a grand jury in December 2017 for third degree sexual assault involving two minor children. His case has still not going to trial.

Meanwhile, attorneys for a pair of sisters claim they were sexually abused by Nishimura when he was a summer fun volunteer at Manoa Valley Church in 2001 and again in 2007.

The church said in a statement that the girls were between 5 and 7 years old at the time.

The two are now grown women, but their attorneys have filed a motion asking the court to keep their identities confidential in a lawsuit.

Legal experts unrelated to the case said there could be several reasons.

“Once the person turns 18 and files a lawsuit, different rules apply,” said defense attorney Megan Kau. “The rules do not require a lawyer to redact out or keep confidential the child’s name.”

“I could see the benefit whereby if the identity is kept confidential, more people may be coming out of the woodwork in terms of victims,” said Randal Lee, a former judge and prosecutor who’s now an assistant professor of criminal justice at Hawaii Pacific University.

The potential lawsuit is separate from the criminal case, in which Nishimura was charged with third degree attempted sex abuse and third degree sex abuse for alleged incidents involving minors between 2014 and 2017.

Nishimura has been free on bail since the indictment six years ago.

What’s taking so long? First, COVID put jury trials on hold.

Court records also shows that Nishimura’s attorney often asked to continue the case, and in January asked to have the charges dismissed. That motion was denied.

One of the accusers in the criminal trial was also said to be attending college on the mainland and isn’t available for trial.

“A lot of times its strategical, especially if the defendant is not in custody, they will continue the case in hopes that evidence disappears, witnesses’ memories fade,” said Lee.

Kau said the possible lawsuit may allow more possible victims to come forward.

“A plaintiff’s attorney wants to file a lawsuit so that they can let people know, hey, this person is being accused of sex assault, and if it happened to you, you should get your own lawyer, or get in touch with the lawyer that’s bringing the lawsuit against the defendant now,” she said.

Manoa Valley Church issued a statement, which said in part, “The sisters recently notified the church of the sexual abuse of which the Church was unaware. During that period, the Church did everything it could to protect the sisters from harm.”

The statement continued, “In response, the Church has been cooperative, compassionate, and stands in full support of the sisters.”

HNN made several phone calls and texts to Nishimura’s attorney, which were not returned.

The court may rule on the motion to keep the sisters’ names confidential as soon as next week, allowing the lawsuit to be filed. Meanwhile, Nishimura’s criminal trial has been continued with the next date in August.

