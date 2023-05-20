‘It’s a full circle moment’: 3 softball sisters reunite at UH Hilo after separate journeys across the country

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Most athletes start off with teammates that become sisters — but for the Favelas, they started off as sisters and finally became teammates.

The three sisters from Ewa Beach, Oahu, are as close as they come but went their separate ways out of Campbell High School.

The eldest, Elisa, had a decorated run at Southern Arkansas University as a three-year starting pitcher.

In 2019, middle sister Trinity found a home in Washington, starting all 47 games for Saint Martins University.

Little sister Jayda island hopped to Hilo — where she instantly hit the ground running and was named the 2022 PacWest Freshman of the Year.

This season, their paths crossed at UH Hilo.

Trinity made her way back out to the islands with one year left of eligibility.

Elisa blossomed into a new role as an assistant coach.

“It was a journey, but it’s a full circle moment for sure,” said Trinity Favela.

Trinity and Jayda have undeniable chemistry on the field; it’s a type of bond that can’t be taught.

“I know exactly where she’s gonna place the ball, where she’s gonna throw it to me, and even if I’m not there, she knows I’m gonna be there,” said Trinity Favela.

Jayda Favela added: “Having her right there, I feel more comfortable because it’s like that bond.”

Elisa has always been a role model to her younger siblings — while it’s no easy task, she says it’s weight worth carrying.

“She’s always there, you know; she definitely knows how to separate being a sister and being a coach,” said Trinity Favela.

Elisa Favela added: “Being the older sister, I do love this role; it’s challenging but... it’s so rewarding to watch them play and watch them grow.”

Dad Esteban watched his little girls grow up in the blink of an eye.

He says seeing all three of his daughters on the same team is the best triple play he could ask for.

“It was just their hard work; it has nothing with me. I was just there to toss the ball,” said Esteban Favela.

This season was the last dance for the Favela girls.

Trinity recently celebrated senior day and was named the PacWest Defender of the Year.

Meanwhile, Jayda’s looking forward to another season getting tips from older sister Elisa.

