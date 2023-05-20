Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Fair weather, trade winds spreading over the islands

Showers will linger near Kauai, but drier conditions are spreading elsewhere.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:40 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mostly fair conditions and fewer showers are expected for most of the state as trade winds and a drier airmass move in from the east. The main exception will be Kauai, where showers are lingering nearby. Some interior and leeward areas may see some scattered showers this afternoon. Breezy trades should return statewide early next week.

At the beach, surf will be below average for the coming week. Returning trade winds will bring some higher choppy waves for east shores early next week. For mariners, a small craft advisory is now posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

