Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Dolly Parton visits hospice patient after social media post goes viral

Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.
Dolly Parton helps make a hospice patient's dream come true with an in-person visit.(CoxHealth)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A hospice patient recently got to meet her musical idol in person.

Jackie Carroll, an Arc of the Ozarks hospice patient, has made her love for Dolly Parton known.

The CoxHealth medical team helped share Carroll’s story with a social media post last month. The post gained a lot of attention, including from her favorite singer.

Carroll is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, according to the medical staff. But they said her world revolves around Parton and the music brings her joy and comfort.

Her caregivers also made a push for Parton to meet up with Carroll, asking the community if anyone could help them set up a meeting between the two.

“We would love to make her dream come true by arranging a personal or virtual meeting with Dolly. Please share and help us make this special moment happen for this patient!” the medical team shared.

And last weekend Carroll’s dream came true.

According to her medical team, the “queen of country music” met up with them in Tennessee.

The team said Parton invited Carroll and her caregivers to Dollywood, where the two were able to meet and talk.

“We’re thrilled to share that her dream came true,” the medical team shared.

Carroll’s family and health care team thanked Parton for helping make her dream meeting become a reality.

“Jackie has loved Dolly since she was a little girl. This was the experience of a lifetime! Thank you to all who made this possible,” her family shared.

Carroll also received a few gifts to bring back home.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
HPD seeks details after video on social media appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert
Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
A popular sushi restaurant in Kapolei has been ordered to pay back more than $91,000 in unpaid...
Popular Kapolei sushi restaurant ordered to pay $91K for keeping workers’ tips
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Military parents fight for justice for 2-year-old Bella after discovering multiple bruises 9...
Parents fighting for justice after child was allegedly abused at military daycare center

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Wet, humid weather to continue into weekend
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Friend of suspect in horrific assault takes the stand in trial
Headed to a graduation this weekend? Get out the door early
Family, friends search for missing 84-year-old