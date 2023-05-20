Cheers! Bruno Mars serves up drinks, performs at private launch event on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A familiar face was serving up drinks at a private event on Hawaii Island on Thursday night.

Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars was in Waimea to help launch the opening of Fairmont Orchid’s new SelvaRey Rum Bar.

Mars is co-owner of the SelvaRey Rum brand.

Hawaii food blogger Melissa Chang captured video of Mars performing “Treasure” and “Just the Way You Are” on stage.

He also took on the role of bartender — and served her a drink!

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.