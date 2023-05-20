Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Canada, police are looking for a person who was caught on camera vandalizing more than 400 vehicles.

The acts happened at two car dealerships in Port Coquitlam, which is in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Police released security footage they say shows the suspect deliberately scratching the vehicles one at a time.

Police are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars. (Obtained by Coquitlam RCMP)

In a statement shared Wednesday, police said they received three reports between January and April about the “mass-keying incidents.”

Police believe the suspect is a woman between 40 and 50 years old with shoulder-length blonde hair who drives a 2008 to 2013 Ford Escape.

They estimate the damage at around 500,000 Canadian dollars.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
HPD seeks details after video on social media appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert
Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
A popular sushi restaurant in Kapolei has been ordered to pay back more than $91,000 in unpaid...
Popular Kapolei sushi restaurant ordered to pay $91K for keeping workers’ tips
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Military parents fight for justice for 2-year-old Bella after discovering multiple bruises 9...
Parents fighting for justice after child was allegedly abused at military daycare center

Latest News

CPR robot that’s saving lives is now standard EMS equipment in Honolulu
Maui senior citizens make public plea for help to carry on a Memorial Day tradition
The funeral was held for Jordan Neely, the street artist who was strangled on a subway train.
Funeral held for New York City subway rider Jordan Neely
Several U.S. cities are working to absorb busloads of migrants being sent there from Texas.
Border crisis: Major cities see rising migrant arrivals
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’