Aulii Cravalho won’t play Moana in live-action remake, but is ‘honored to pass this baton’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Aulii Cravalho won’t be starring in the new “Moana” live-action remake.

Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, announced on Instagram on Friday she would not be reprising her role.

She will, however, be involved as an executive producer.

In her announcement video, Cravalho said she’ll be a part of the search for a new Moana.

“I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific people’s cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come,” Cravalho said.

A casting call is open for the title role of Moana.

The team is looking for a 16-year-old Pacific Islander girl who is a strong singer.

Email Moana.Casting@disneympp.com with your name, a recent photo and where you’re based if you think that might be you or someone you know.

