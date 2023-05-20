Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Aulii Cravalho won’t play Moana in live-action remake, but is ‘honored to pass this baton’

FILE - Auli'i Cravalho arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mulan" on March 9, 2020.
FILE - Auli'i Cravalho arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mulan" on March 9, 2020.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Aulii Cravalho won’t be starring in the new “Moana” live-action remake.

Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, announced on Instagram on Friday she would not be reprising her role.

She will, however, be involved as an executive producer.

In her announcement video, Cravalho said she’ll be a part of the search for a new Moana.

“I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent, to honor our incredible Pacific people’s cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come,” Cravalho said.

A casting call is open for the title role of Moana.

The team is looking for a 16-year-old Pacific Islander girl who is a strong singer.

Email Moana.Casting@disneympp.com with your name, a recent photo and where you’re based if you think that might be you or someone you know.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
HPD seeks details after video on social media appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert
Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island style makeover
A popular sushi restaurant in Kapolei has been ordered to pay back more than $91,000 in unpaid...
Popular Kapolei sushi restaurant ordered to pay $91K for keeping workers’ tips
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Military parents fight for justice for 2-year-old Bella after discovering multiple bruises 9...
Parents fighting for justice after child was allegedly abused at military daycare center

Latest News

LUCAS, an automated CPR machine is now standard on all EMS units
CPR robot that’s saving lives is now standard EMS equipment in Honolulu
Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Trisyn Kalawaia
Not his first rodeo: This Hawaii Island cowboy is riding his way to the top in the sport
A judge on the Big Island confirmed bail Friday at over $1 million for attempted murder suspect...
Suspect in Hawaii Island shooting arrested following hours-long manhunt