What will replace Pali Lanes? 2 years after its closure, the answer remains unclear

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly two years since an iconic Kailua landmark closed its doors for good.

That’s got community members wondering what the future of Pali Lanes actually looks like.

Pali Lanes closed in June 2021 and one of the former owners, Arthur Machado said they’re still getting inquiries for bowling lanes. “I really miss it,” said Machado. “Always I get phone calls, that they’re asking for lanes.”

COVID restrictions slashed the bowling center’s revenue by nearly 70%, forcing them to close for good.

May 20 would have been Pali Lanes’ 62nd anniversary, but the entrance to the center is now gated and locked.

And there’s a fence surrounding the parking lot.

“I can imagine that it looks pretty bad in there, but seeing the fence, it just it breaks my heart,” said Christian Arakawa, president of Save Pali Lanes. Arakawa and Machado are hoping the center will be preserved since recreational activities, like bowling are limited to the Windward side.

“The sport is really dying,” said Machado. “Without bowling, nobody on this side of the island, we’d would have to go on the other side, so I think it’s a big negative.”

At the time of the closure, Alexander & Baldwin said it was committed to exploring ways to preserve the Pali Lanes building and finding uses that appeal to residents and surrounding local businesses.

In a statement, Alexander & Baldwin said:

“The owners of Pali Lanes closed the bowling center in 2021, citing financial hardships resulting from the pandemic. At that time, A&B commenced a review of the property and feasibility studies of bowling and alternatives for the future. While the pandemic slowed this process, we continue to evaluate the viability of a range of options and remain committed to reengaging with the community when an update is available.”

Real estate analyst Stephany Sofos used to bowl at Pali Lanes.

She said the developers are doing the right thing and weighing out their options.

“They’re trying to look at every situation to see where they’re going to go,” said Sofos. “And you don’t want to make a mistake, because it’s very, very expensive to redevelop property today and to do anything.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.