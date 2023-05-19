Two child care workers charged with assaulting Ford Island toddler

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2-year-old Bella is curious and full of energy, but in August of last year, her parents Kate and Army Captain JD Kuykendall, who live at Ford Island, noticed a strange bruise on her thigh. Later, they found up to twenty small injuries.

“I was so upset. We went into the ambulance and that’s when we found all the other bruises on her body, her stomach, her face,” said Kate Kuykendall.

The Kuykendall’s say their daughter was abused by three different workers at the Child Development Center on Ford Island, part of the Child Youth Program run by the U.S. Navy and they saw it on video.

The Kuykendall’s were able to view 75 hours of video from the Child Development Center and on that video they say their daughter was pinched, slapped, shaken and her hair was pulled.

“You see Isabella reacting to it crying hysterically and any time she’d cry they would inflict more pain,” said Kate Kuykendall.

The alleged abuse happened between August 22 and 24 of last year.

Two days, later military police and HPD were contacted, but the Kuykendall’s say the case went no where for 9 months so they kept pushing for justice.

After hearing about the case, HNN Investigates contacted the Navy, the Honolulu Prosecutor and HPD on Monday morning around 11:30 a.m.

An hour and half later, court documents show two civilian women, Analyn Natividad De Guzman and Marilyn Demetrio Kanekoa, were charged with assault in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor crime.

HNN Investigates asked the Kuykendall’s what they thought of the timing.

“If that’s what it takes to take accountability, I’d say that’s unfortunate,” said JD Kuykendall.

“We are borderline happy, but borderline sad, scared and upset. It shouldn’t have taken this long to get to this point,” said Kate Kuykendall.

The two women did “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury” to the child, according to court documents.

“The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Child Youth Program takes the health wellbeing and safety of all of the children in CYP programs very seriously,” said Charles Anthony, a Navy spokesman.

“It is extremely rare, but if any mistreatment is uncovered, immediate corrective actions are taken,” he added.

Anthony said all Joint Base Child Youth Program facilities are monitored by security cameras and video of inappropriate behavior can be reviewed by the parents.

“We’ve been told by the Navy that there’s investigations internal to this and that may be true, but nothing has come of significance to us,” said JD Kuykendall.

The family says they’ve been told the workers in question no longer work at the Child Development Center, but it’s unclear what happened to a third person they saw on video allegedly hurting little Bella.

Hawaii News Now was not able to reach the two women for comment. While they were charged, they haven’t been served a court summons yet and they don’t have public defenders yet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.