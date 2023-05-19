State Sheriffs recognize deputies who saved lives in ceremony during police week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sheriffs deputies were recognized Thursday in a ceremony held at the state Capitol as part of police week events to honor law enforcement.

Among the awards handed out: two lifesaving medals were presented to deputies Steve Miyamoto and Joshua Grilho, both of the Department’s Airport Section.

Miyamoto is credited with saving the life of a man who collapsed at the airport on February 21, 2022. Miyamoto performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation after finding the man near the bottom of an escalator unconscious and not breathing. Miyamoto continued CPR until a medic supervisor from AMR, Dennis Maele, arrived and took over chest compressions. The patient regained a pulse prior to be transported to the hospital.

Grilho was honored for providing aid to a fellow deputy and an assault suspect on August 5, 2021. The deputy was attacked by the suspect and had serious injuries when he shot the suspect in the leg. Girlho used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and revived the suspect who was later arrested for multiple crimes including assaulting the other deputy.

The Department of Public Safety also awarded deputies who completed special skills training.

“I believe in recognizing our uniform and civilian staff for their meritorious actions, leadership, and outstanding efforts to serve our community and their law enforcement colleagues,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.

DPS is making this ceremony an annual event.

Here is a list of all the awards presented.

Leadership Awards

FBI National Academy (FBI NA) Distinctive Insignia – Presented to those who have successfully completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

Lt. Shawn Tsuha

Lt. Michael DeCenzo

Chief Deputy Lanikoa Dobrowolsky

Lt. Lane Martin

Lt. Jeffrey Piimauna

Lt. Geoffrey Hicks

Distinctive Skills Insignia Awards

Instructor - A deputy trained and certified to instruct within a discipline such as defensive tactics, firearms, less lethal force.

Lt. Lane Martin

Sgt. Charles Hartman

Sgt. Blair Wulfert

Drug Recognition Expert - A deputy who successfully completed training to hold the DRE certification.

Sgt. Kalani Jaentsch

Sgt. Brandon Mariano-Torres

Deputy Rodolfo Sebastian

Deputy Matthew Vasconcelles

First Responder/Tactical Emergency Medical - Deputy who holds certification as Mobile Intensive Care Technicians, Emergency Medical Technicians, Medical Response Technicians, or successfully completed a Tactical Emergency Medical course.

Deputy Dan Kuwahara

Deputy Alvin Turla

Canine Handler - Deputies certified as a canine handler under the department master trainer or equivalent.

Deputy James Aipoalani

Deputy Paul Ano

Deputy James Barnes

Deputy Rollins Canon

Deputy Charles Lacaden

Deputy Patrick Lewis

Deputy Greggory Mayo

Deputy William Mikolajczyk

Deputy Helen Shiroma-Kauahi

Deputy Sean Springer

Sgt. Edward Stankos

Deputy Robert Umiamaka

Tactical Operations - Worn by any member of the Sheriff Rapid Enforcement and Counter Terrorism Team and deputy who completed various courses including SWAT/Tactical Operations.

Deputy Paul Ano

Deputy Ernest Bautista

Deputy Rollins Canon

Deputy Gavin Ching

Lt. Michael DeCenzo

Chief Deputy Lanikoa Dobrowolsky

Deputy Deven English

Deputy Frank Fine

Deputy Michael Hirst

Deputy Adrian Kanoa

Deputy Dan Kuwahara

Deputy Christopher Lee

Deputy Joseph Lovell

Deputy Ryan Machado

Deputy Greggory Mayo

Sgt. Brandon Mokiao

Lt. Darryl Ng

Deputy Chon Peters

Lt. Jeffrey Piimauna

Deputy Brian Scanlan

Deputy Sean Springer

Deputy Aaron Wolfe

Deputy Dexter Kauahi

Peer Support - Deputies who complete Crisis Intervention, Critical Incident Stress Management, and Peer Support courses.

Deputy Lovelee May Kaleikini

Sgt. Adrian Kanoa

Deputy Leedo Anderson

Deputy John Mallari

Lt. Michael Oakland

Deputy. Erica Paredes

Deputy Steffano Quiacusan

Deputy Helen Shiroma-Kauahi

Deputy Alvin Turla

