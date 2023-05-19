State Sheriffs recognize deputies who saved lives in ceremony during police week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sheriffs deputies were recognized Thursday in a ceremony held at the state Capitol as part of police week events to honor law enforcement.
Among the awards handed out: two lifesaving medals were presented to deputies Steve Miyamoto and Joshua Grilho, both of the Department’s Airport Section.
Miyamoto is credited with saving the life of a man who collapsed at the airport on February 21, 2022. Miyamoto performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation after finding the man near the bottom of an escalator unconscious and not breathing. Miyamoto continued CPR until a medic supervisor from AMR, Dennis Maele, arrived and took over chest compressions. The patient regained a pulse prior to be transported to the hospital.
Grilho was honored for providing aid to a fellow deputy and an assault suspect on August 5, 2021. The deputy was attacked by the suspect and had serious injuries when he shot the suspect in the leg. Girlho used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and revived the suspect who was later arrested for multiple crimes including assaulting the other deputy.
The Department of Public Safety also awarded deputies who completed special skills training.
“I believe in recognizing our uniform and civilian staff for their meritorious actions, leadership, and outstanding efforts to serve our community and their law enforcement colleagues,” said Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson.
DPS is making this ceremony an annual event.
Here is a list of all the awards presented.
Leadership Awards
FBI National Academy (FBI NA) Distinctive Insignia – Presented to those who have successfully completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.
- Lt. Shawn Tsuha
- Lt. Michael DeCenzo
- Chief Deputy Lanikoa Dobrowolsky
- Lt. Lane Martin
- Lt. Jeffrey Piimauna
- Lt. Geoffrey Hicks
Distinctive Skills Insignia Awards
Instructor - A deputy trained and certified to instruct within a discipline such as defensive tactics, firearms, less lethal force.
- Lt. Lane Martin
- Sgt. Charles Hartman
- Sgt. Blair Wulfert
Drug Recognition Expert - A deputy who successfully completed training to hold the DRE certification.
- Sgt. Kalani Jaentsch
- Sgt. Brandon Mariano-Torres
- Deputy Rodolfo Sebastian
- Deputy Matthew Vasconcelles
First Responder/Tactical Emergency Medical - Deputy who holds certification as Mobile Intensive Care Technicians, Emergency Medical Technicians, Medical Response Technicians, or successfully completed a Tactical Emergency Medical course.
- Deputy Dan Kuwahara
- Deputy Alvin Turla
Canine Handler - Deputies certified as a canine handler under the department master trainer or equivalent.
- Deputy James Aipoalani
- Deputy Paul Ano
- Deputy James Barnes
- Deputy Rollins Canon
- Deputy Charles Lacaden
- Deputy Patrick Lewis
- Deputy Greggory Mayo
- Deputy William Mikolajczyk
- Deputy Helen Shiroma-Kauahi
- Deputy Sean Springer
- Sgt. Edward Stankos
- Deputy Robert Umiamaka
Tactical Operations - Worn by any member of the Sheriff Rapid Enforcement and Counter Terrorism Team and deputy who completed various courses including SWAT/Tactical Operations.
- Deputy Paul Ano
- Deputy Ernest Bautista
- Deputy Rollins Canon
- Deputy Gavin Ching
- Lt. Michael DeCenzo
- Chief Deputy Lanikoa Dobrowolsky
- Deputy Deven English
- Deputy Frank Fine
- Deputy Michael Hirst
- Deputy Adrian Kanoa
- Deputy Dan Kuwahara
- Deputy Christopher Lee
- Deputy Joseph Lovell
- Deputy Ryan Machado
- Deputy Greggory Mayo
- Sgt. Brandon Mokiao
- Lt. Darryl Ng
- Deputy Chon Peters
- Lt. Jeffrey Piimauna
- Deputy Brian Scanlan
- Deputy Sean Springer
- Deputy Aaron Wolfe
- Deputy Dexter Kauahi
Peer Support - Deputies who complete Crisis Intervention, Critical Incident Stress Management, and Peer Support courses.
- Deputy Lovelee May Kaleikini
- Sgt. Adrian Kanoa
- Deputy Leedo Anderson
- Deputy John Mallari
- Lt. Michael Oakland
- Deputy. Erica Paredes
- Deputy Steffano Quiacusan
- Deputy Helen Shiroma-Kauahi
- Deputy Alvin Turla
