Punahou student to represent Hawaii in national ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

Allison Lin, a ninth-grader at Punahou School, was chosen as Hawaii’s “Doodle for Googe” winner, which puts her into the national competition.(Google)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii girl is asking for your vote to get her artwork on Google’s homepage.

Allison Lin, a ninth-grader at Punahou School, was chosen as Hawaii’s “Doodle for Google” winner, which puts her into the national competition.

This year’s theme is, “I am grateful for…”

Lin’s entry, “Made By My Heritage,” was selected from thousands received this year.

Her doodle showcases different aspects of her Chinese heritage that she says she loves and values.

Voting will be open through May 25 – and your vote could determine whether she becomes one of five national finalists.

Google will announce the finalists in late May – and one of those students will have their doodle featured on Google’s homepage for a day.

The winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and that student’s school will receive a $50,000 tech package.

Click here to vote for Lin’s entry.

