Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Public help sought in locating suspect wanted in connection to kupuna assault

Tyrone Stewart Jr. is described as Hawaiian/Caucasian, 5-foot-9-inches weighing at 185 pounds...
Tyrone Stewart Jr. is described as Hawaiian/Caucasian, 5-foot-9-inches weighing at 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.(Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a warrant suspect wanted in connection to the assault of a senior citizen.

Authorities said 45-year-old Tyrone Stewart Jr. is wanted on 7 warrants of assault.

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, he has 19 prior convictions and known to frequent the Waianae and Kalihi areas.

Stewart is described as Hawaiian/Caucasian, 5-foot-9-inches weighing at 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. You can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
HPD seeks details after video on social media appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A popular sushi restaurant in Kapolei has been ordered to pay back more than $91,000 in unpaid...
Popular Kapolei sushi restaurant ordered to pay $91K for keeping workers’ tips
Gov. Josh Green sprang into action after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday.
Governor jumps into action, renders aid to driver after spotting crash on Hawaii Island
Military parents fight for justice for 2-year-old Bella after discovering multiple bruises 9...
Parents fighting for justice after child was allegedly abused at military daycare center

Latest News

Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Friday's forecast
Flash flood warning expires for Hawaii Island as disturbance moves over state
Toyota Tacoma 2024
Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island-style makeover, debuts in Kona
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Kauai