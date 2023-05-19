Public help sought in locating suspect wanted in connection to kupuna assault
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a warrant suspect wanted in connection to the assault of a senior citizen.
Authorities said 45-year-old Tyrone Stewart Jr. is wanted on 7 warrants of assault.
According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, he has 19 prior convictions and known to frequent the Waianae and Kalihi areas.
Stewart is described as Hawaiian/Caucasian, 5-foot-9-inches weighing at 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. You can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.