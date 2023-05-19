Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland

A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus stop. (WBAL)
By WBAL staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:14 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVERN, Md. (WBAL) – Parents in Maryland were concerned by seeing a man with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a school bus stop.

One parent recorded video Wednesday of the man holding the rifle at his 6-year-old daughter’s stop. J’den McAdory, the man holding the gun, was seen there again Thursday.

“They’re trained to hide if this thing (a gun) enters their school, and it’s right there,” said Michael Haley, another parent. “How can they not be a little nervous about that? How can that not give them anxiety?”

The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new state law. (WBAL)

McAdory says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting the recent gun control measures Gov. Wes Moore signed into law.

“Guns can be safe if they’re controlled by the right person,” McAdory said. “I really wasn’t coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal.”

One part of the new law, which goes into effect Oct. 1, prohibits carrying a gun in areas “for children or vulnerable adults,” like a school or health care facility.

Anne Arundel County police say he is permitted to carry a gun under Maryland law, but officers “are in the area to help ease growing concerns between students and parents.”

The man said he carried a gun at a school bus stop to protest a new law that prohibits carrying a gun near children in Maryland. (WBAL)

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
HPD seeks details after video on social media appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert
A popular sushi restaurant in Kapolei has been ordered to pay back more than $91,000 in unpaid...
Popular Kapolei sushi restaurant ordered to pay $91K for keeping workers’ tips
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Gov. Josh Green sprang into action after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday.
Governor jumps into action, renders aid to driver after spotting crash on Hawaii Island
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
Flood watch for Kauai, Oahu canceled as threat diminishes

Latest News

The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
BOE approves 6-year plan to implement ‘new approaches’ to propel student learning
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
GOP negotiator says it’s time to ‘press pause’ on debt limit talks with White House
The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new...
AR-15 at school bus stop: Guns can be safe
A Maryland parent expressed his concern about a man carrying an AR-15 rifle at a school bus...
AR-15 carried at school bus stop concerns parent