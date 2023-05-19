Tributes
Loved ones ask for help after woman hit from behind and dragged nearly half mile

Jill Croce.
Jill Croce.(Julia Bryant)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:57 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAIKAPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A plea for help after a Maui woman is hit from behind and dragged nearly half a mile down the road.

Authorities say the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday along Honoapiilani Highway just south of Wilikona Place in Waikapu.

The suspect fled the scene. However, a Good Samaritan who saw what happened, called 911 and followed him all the way Olowalu until police arrived.

Maui police said they arrested Jermaine Mudong, 38, for Negligent Injury in the First Degree, Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, and Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree.

Mudong was later released pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim is still fighting for her life.

Loved ones have identified her as Jillian Croce, 32. They said she was riding her moped on her way to work.

Jillian’s coworker said he saw her lying on the side of the road and pulled over to help.

“It was very sad and very painful to see her like that,” said Shane Sauceda. “Just horrible to see her in that type of situation. I wish that on nobody.”

Michael Pilliod, a former firefighter and EMT, also pulled over to help.

“She was not alert. She didn’t have her eyes open except for about three minutes in, she opened her eyes. Very bad, bad shoulder wound on the back which was a big concern. It was definitely an artery or something major that was hit. Most of the bones were broken open,” Pilliod said.

Loved ones said Jill was medevaced to Oahu with life-threatening injuries.

They said she has a long road to recovery with multiple surgeries – but they have hope.

“Whenever she has a free moment, she’s in her Bible highlighting, taking notes in her journal,” said Jill’s boss Julia Bryant. “And that Bible that she brings to work every day, it was just above her head. Even though this was such a horrific accident, and everything was all over the place, her and her Bible were right there together.”

If you would like to help Jill in her recovery, click here.

