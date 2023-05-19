Looking to adopt a furry friend? Oahu is getting its second humane society location

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu is getting its second Hawaiian Humane Society soon.

The Humane Society’s new West Oahu campus, located on Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach, is set to open this Saturday.

The five-acre property, donated by D.R. Horton Hawaii, features a 27,000-square-foot facility that can hold 450 animals, and will help ease overcrowding at the Moiliili campus.

It also offers veterinary care — and has a recreational park for pets.

A grand opening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

