Hawaii’s favorite pickup truck gets an island-style makeover, debuts in Kona

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s no secret Hawaii loves Toyota Tacomas.

Hawaii Island had the honor of unveiling the pickup trucks newest models.

Fire knife dancers lit up the debut of the 2024 Hybrid Trailhunter, Hybrid TRD Pro and Sport model Thursday evening at the Mauna Lani in Kona.

Toyota says it chose Hawaii over any spot in the U.S. because the Tacoma has been the most popular vehicle in the islands for more than two decades.

They also say the new trucks are built for off-roading.

Fashion designer Kuha’o Zane of Sig Zane Designs was on hand to debut a new print in honor of the trucks.

“I think that speaks to them actually leaning into this island lifestyle,” Zane said.

The new pattern with Koa trees symbolizes the strength of the Tacoma while the earthy tone is inspired by alaea, a natural mineral used for cooking and medicine, combined with Hawaiian sea salt.

“We are thrilled to be part of this unique opportunity to reveal the 2024 Toyota Tacoma,” said Lance Ichimura, senior vice president of Toyota Hawaii. “Being able to partner with Kuhaʻo was a historic collaboration, especially because of his passion for honoring Hawaii and the Hawaiian culture.”

