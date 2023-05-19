First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain threatens parts of the state, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Humid and wet conditions with light southeast winds will linger through Friday night as an upper disturbance drifts eastward over the state.

Some showers may become heavy briefly, which could lead to localized flooding concerns for the western end of the state.

Southeast winds will linger into the weekend, with a transition back to easterly trade winds and drier conditions late Saturday through early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

A small, short-period north-northeast swell has peaked and will steadily decline through Friday. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores.

A mix of small south-southwest and south-southeast swell should produce inconsistent surf near the seasonal average through Friday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.