Frantic search underway for missing 85-year-old with dementia

He suffers from dementia.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A frantic search is underway for an 85-year-old Ewa Beach man who’s been missing for 4 days.

Relatives say Francisco “Frank” Pangelinan was last seen at home Monday wearing a turquoise shirt with shorts.

That same day, his car was found at the Kapolei Home Depot

His daughter says he is a U.S. Army veteran and suffers from dementia. The longest he’s ever been missing was a few hours.

“It’s never been more than that,” said daughter Patricia Arde.

“So we’re just frantic since it’s already been four days now and really, you know, solid leads.”

A search party is headed out Friday afternoon to continue the search.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.

