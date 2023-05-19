Frantic search underway for missing 85-year-old with dementia
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:21 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A frantic search is underway for an 85-year-old Ewa Beach man who’s been missing for 4 days.
Relatives say Francisco “Frank” Pangelinan was last seen at home Monday wearing a turquoise shirt with shorts.
That same day, his car was found at the Kapolei Home Depot
His daughter says he is a U.S. Army veteran and suffers from dementia. The longest he’s ever been missing was a few hours.
“It’s never been more than that,” said daughter Patricia Arde.
“So we’re just frantic since it’s already been four days now and really, you know, solid leads.”
A search party is headed out Friday afternoon to continue the search.
Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.
