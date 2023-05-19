Tributes
Episode 161: How to have that mental health talk with the kids

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

It’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind, but so important to keep track of your and your loved ones’ mental health.

Recent statistics show more teenagers, especially teenage girls are struggling with depression.

Keli Acquaro, acting administrator for the Department of Health’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division, says it is key for parents to discuss the importance of mental health with their children. She also explains where to get help and how parents can show support, raise awareness, and break the stigma and judgements about people experiencing mental illness.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

