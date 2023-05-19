BOE approves 6-year plan to implement ‘new approaches’ to propel student learning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education has approved its six-year plan to implement new changes at Hawaii’s public schools.

This comes after nearly three years of not having a strategic plan in place because of the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in February, the BOE unanimously passed the DOE’s strategic plan to set a new vision and goals for their department.

Officials said the implementation plan approved on Thursday builds on those goals by taking steps to accelerate student learning and achievement.

According to the board, the implementation plan includes:

127 action items for the Board’s 27 desired outcomes,

50 performance measures for the action items,

And, eight statewide key performance indicators.

Plans are focused on early learning and middle school supports, post-high school success and support for vulnerable populations. Some of the action items include:

Increasing the number of Pre-K classrooms by partnering with government agencies

Assessing all entering kindergarteners using a new, common kindergarten entry assessment tool

Establishing 24/7 access to online tutoring for eight graders set to enter high school

Advocating to expand extra and co-curricular activities to engage middle school students to get involved

Collaborating with secondary education industry partners to provide additional support for graduating seniors deciding to continue their education or enter the workforce

Working with community organizations to train and support Department staff in cultural awareness, competence and humility for diverse communities.

The board held over 15 community meetings across the state to get more public opinion and insight into Hawaii’s educational system.

“This plan reflects our collective commitment to academic excellence and equity and charts a clear and ambitious path forward for public education in Hawai’i,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

“While we can still make course adjustments along the way, we can now raise our sails and move forward for the success of our students and communities,” said Board of Education Vice Chairperson Kaimana Barcarse.

Metrics will be developed in the coming year to monitor if the plan results in more student success.

To read the full implementation plan for the Board’s strategic plan, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.