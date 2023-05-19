Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

BOE approves 6-year plan to implement ‘new approaches’ to propel student learning

The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's guidance would be followed.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education has approved its six-year plan to implement new changes at Hawaii’s public schools.

This comes after nearly three years of not having a strategic plan in place because of the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in February, the BOE unanimously passed the DOE’s strategic plan to set a new vision and goals for their department.

Officials said the implementation plan approved on Thursday builds on those goals by taking steps to accelerate student learning and achievement.

According to the board, the implementation plan includes:

  • 127 action items for the Board’s 27 desired outcomes,
  • 50 performance measures for the action items,
  • And, eight statewide key performance indicators.

Plans are focused on early learning and middle school supports, post-high school success and support for vulnerable populations. Some of the action items include:

  • Increasing the number of Pre-K classrooms by partnering with government agencies
  • Assessing all entering kindergarteners using a new, common kindergarten entry assessment tool
  • Establishing 24/7 access to online tutoring for eight graders set to enter high school
  • Advocating to expand extra and co-curricular activities to engage middle school students to get involved
  • Collaborating with secondary education industry partners to provide additional support for graduating seniors deciding to continue their education or enter the workforce
  • Working with community organizations to train and support Department staff in cultural awareness, competence and humility for diverse communities.

The board held over 15 community meetings across the state to get more public opinion and insight into Hawaii’s educational system.

“This plan reflects our collective commitment to academic excellence and equity and charts a clear and ambitious path forward for public education in Hawai’i,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

“While we can still make course adjustments along the way, we can now raise our sails and move forward for the success of our students and communities,” said Board of Education Vice Chairperson Kaimana Barcarse.

Metrics will be developed in the coming year to monitor if the plan results in more student success.

To read the full implementation plan for the Board’s strategic plan, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
HPD seeks details after video on social media appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert
A popular sushi restaurant in Kapolei has been ordered to pay back more than $91,000 in unpaid...
Popular Kapolei sushi restaurant ordered to pay $91K for keeping workers’ tips
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Gov. Josh Green sprang into action after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday.
Governor jumps into action, renders aid to driver after spotting crash on Hawaii Island
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
Flood watch for Kauai, Oahu canceled as threat diminishes

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (May 19, 2023)
Friday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain threatens parts of the state, drier conditions due over the weekend
Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant/FILE
Residents alarmed over Kailua Bay’s ‘stench,’ high bacteria levels linked to sewage plant
Military parents fight for justice for 2-year-old Bella after discovering multiple bruises 9...
Parents fighting for justice after child was allegedly abused at military daycare center