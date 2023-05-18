Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Wrestling entertainment icon Billy Graham dies at age 79

Professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham died at the age of 79.
Professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham died at the age of 79.(THE HANNIBAL TV / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A wrestler considered the “archetype” of the superstars that came after him, Billy Graham has died, the WWE announced late Wednesday.

He died just short of his 80th birthday.

Graham transformed wrestling with his “flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique,” the wrestling company said, inspiring stars such as Hulk Hogan, Scott Steiner and Jesse “The Body” Ventura, the WWE noted.

He was born June 7, 1943, in Arizona as Eldridge Wayne Coleman.

Graham entered the wrestling entertainment industry in 1970.

Among his noteworthy achievements, in addition to his style, was taking the championship from rival Bruno Sammartino in April 1977. He held the title for a year.

He retired from wrestling in 1984, becoming a manager and then a color commentator.

Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Earlier this week, it was noted on his Facebook page that doctors wanted to take Graham off life support, but his wife refused, saying “he’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

A cause of death wasn’t disclosed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children.
Maui family living in Arizona left shattered after Mother’s Day crash on way to church
Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the...
Thousands flock to Oahu’s North Shore for homecoming celebration honoring Iam Tongi
Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows...
Indiana Army veteran convicted in road rage killing of Muslim man
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
Girl, 8, dies in Border Patrol custody as agency seeks to ease crowding
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai on Thursday as strong storm system rolls in
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed
Samurai Snacks Aiea closes after 20 years
Samurai Snacks at Aiea Shopping Center closes it’s doors after 20 years