Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The day after a successful event honoring American Idol finalist Iam Tongi, a threatening social media post is making the rounds on social media.

The video posted online and then reposted during the concert last night appears to show someone packing a gun.

Organizers confirm there was no bag check or metal detectors at the Turtle Bay event, which was put together on short notice.

They say they had nearly 40 Honolulu police officers and about 70 private security guards at the event. And they feel that was adequate.

There are no reports of anyone being threatened, but some feel more precautions were needed.

“There should have been some sort of gate check or bag search. It’s almost unheard of that you go into an event without such a thing,” said Former Honolulu Deputy Police Chief John McCarthy.

Other big-name artists and promoters do require bag checks, including Hawaii’s Finest and music group Maoli. But some concertgoers say they don’t feel bag checks were necessary at this event.

“I think everyone has like full of Aloha because, you know, that’s how people live in Hawaii. We have Aloha, and we don’t think we need to check a bag because that’s how Iam trying to bring to the world, Aloha, peaceful,” said Editha Domingo, a concertgoer.

In a statement, State Senator Brenton Awa told HNN:

“The storyline in the community today isn’t about an alleged gun; it’s about how we rallied together against the odds and pulled off a safe event where everyone had a chance to be a part of Iam Tongi’s journey to becoming the next American Idol.”

