Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince

Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.(Source: Supreme Court/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.

“Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in an opinion joined by six of her colleagues.

The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used one of Goldsmith’s photos as a starting point, a so-called artist reference, and Vanity Fair paid Goldsmith to license the photo. Warhol then created a series of images in his signature style.

Vanity Fair chose one of the images — Prince with a purple face — to run in the magazine. The magazine ran another image from the series on its cover following Prince’s 2016 death. It was that second use that the justices dealt with in the case.

Lawyers for Warhol’s foundation had argued that the artist had transformed the photograph and there was no violation of copyright law. But a majority of the justices said a lower court had correctly sided with Goldsmith.

Some amount of copying is acceptable under copyright law as “fair use.” To determine whether something counts as fair use, courts look to four factors set out in the federal Copyright Act of 1976. A lower court found that all four factors favored Goldsmith. Only the first factor was at issue in the Supreme Court case and Sotomayor wrote that: “The first factor favors Goldsmith.”

Most Read

Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children.
Maui family living in Arizona left shattered after Mother’s Day crash on way to church
Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the...
Thousands flock to Oahu’s North Shore for homecoming celebration honoring Iam Tongi
Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows...
Indiana Army veteran convicted in road rage killing of Muslim man
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
Girl, 8, dies in Border Patrol custody as agency seeks to ease crowding
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai on Thursday as strong storm system rolls in
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed
Samurai Snacks Aiea closes after 20 years
Samurai Snacks at Aiea Shopping Center closes it’s doors after 20 years