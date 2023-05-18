Samurai Snacks Aiea closes after 20 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two decades of serving the local community, “Samurai Snacks” has permanently closed its doors at the Aiea Shopping Center.

Originally planning to shut down next Wednesday, the store expedited its closure due to unexpectedly high demand, resulting in a swift sell-out of all their remaining products.

The owner of Samurai Snacks cited multiple factors as reasons for the closure, including staffing challenges, rising rental costs, disruptions in the supply chain, and the impact of inflation.

These difficulties ultimately made it unsustainable to continue operations at the Aiea location.

But all hope is not lost; those who are still jonesing for a snack fix can check out the Samurai Snacks Kalihi location that will remain open.

