Revitalizing Puna: New commercial space is bringing life (and relief) to Pahoa town

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you haven’t visited the small town of Pahoa recently, you may be surprised to see how much the tight-knit community has grown.

”Talk about expanding your horizons. Look at the places we have now,” said Ruth Victorino as she waited in line for Popeyes on the day of its grand opening at Puna Kai Shelling Center.

Puna Kai is a relatively new shopping center located adjacent to Longs Drugs in Pahoa and many residents feel it is breathing new life into the community.

”The vision here was to kind of give something to the community,” said Brooke Niga of Puna Kai Shopping Center. “You know, Puna is such a big community that a lot of people don’t know that it’s so big.”

“But when stuff happens, we truly come together,” she added.

The “anchor tenant” of Puna Kai is the redeveloped Malama Market featuring a big city selection, a massive deli, a beer and wine bar as well as live music on occasion.

”It’s community and you can go shopping at Malama Market where everybody treats you like family,” added Ruth Victorino.

Community and convenience are important but for some families, having more selection for food, clothes and other goods is a necessity, saving costly trips to Hilo.

”It’s like a 45 minute drive. This is so much easier on the family, easy on the whole community,” said Kanani Bush.

