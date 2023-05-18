Pearl City High School senior wins statewide contest, earns free year of UH Manoa tuition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Pearl City High School senior emerged victorious in a statewide competition, earning not only bragging rights but also a coveted prize — a full year of tuition at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The announcement came as a surprise to Carly Miyamoto, who was attending the “Take Me To Manoa” event organized by UH Manoa and the University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union.

“It was extremely completely unexpected. This whole thing just feels unbelievable. I’m extremely, extremely grateful and very thankful,” said Miyamoto after her big win.

Her video titled “Hawaii Are You Ready?” captured the essence of Miyamoto’s past four years, highlighting her passion for filming, painting, and leading her school’s key club.

Garret Inoue, the Sr. Assistant Director of Admissions at UH Manoa, praised Carly’s video, saying, “There were a lot of great videos, but hers really stood out. We like the way she storyboarded everything. She mixed a blend of broll and personal videos of herself.”

“We truly value the values of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and we want to give the local students get a chance to go” said Jason Lippert of UHFCU.

