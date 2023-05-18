Tributes
Nearly 600 customers without power in Kahului area; crews responding

Power outages reported across Hawaii Island.
Power outages reported across Hawaii Island.(HNN Graphics (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are responding to a power outage in the Kahului area impacting nearly 600 customers.

The outage was reported around 7:40 a.m.

Maui police have closed down portions of Lono Avenue and West Kauai Street due to downed electrical and utility lines.

The following roads remain close:

  • Lono Avenue at West Kauai
  • Lono Avenue at Hina
  • Lono Avenue at West Lanai
  • West Kauai at Maoli

There is no timeline of when power will be restored.

This story may be updated.

