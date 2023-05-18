Nearly 600 customers without power in Kahului area; crews responding

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are responding to a power outage in the Kahului area impacting nearly 600 customers.

The outage was reported around 7:40 a.m.

Maui police have closed down portions of Lono Avenue and West Kauai Street due to downed electrical and utility lines.

The following roads remain close:

Lono Avenue at West Kauai

Lono Avenue at Hina

Lono Avenue at West Lanai

West Kauai at Maoli

740a: ~595 customers without power in the Kahului area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #MauiOutage — Hawaiian Electric - Maui County (@MauiElectric) May 18, 2023

There is no timeline of when power will be restored.

