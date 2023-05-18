Nearly 600 customers without power in Kahului area; crews responding
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews are responding to a power outage in the Kahului area impacting nearly 600 customers.
The outage was reported around 7:40 a.m.
Maui police have closed down portions of Lono Avenue and West Kauai Street due to downed electrical and utility lines.
The following roads remain close:
- Lono Avenue at West Kauai
- Lono Avenue at Hina
- Lono Avenue at West Lanai
- West Kauai at Maoli
There is no timeline of when power will be restored.
This story may be updated.
