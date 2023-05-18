Tributes
LIVE: State walks back claim city ‘downplayed’ risk of bacteria levels linked to sewage treatment plant

Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant/FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an unusual news conference Thursday, the state Health director walked back his agency’s critique of how the city communicated the risk of high bacteria levels in Kailua linked to a treatment plant.

The news conference was held at city hall, where Mayor Rick Blangiardi bristled at the Health Department’s conclusion that the city had “downplayed” the risks.

“The word downplay to me implies really concerted action to mislead the public,” he told reporters.

“We did everything we were supposed to do. We never downplayed anything to mislead the public.”

Health Director Kenneth Fink also took the podium at the news conference, saying that the city did indeed meet its obligations for alerting the public to the risks of high bacteria levels in the water.

He also added: “The exceedances are problematic.”

Earlier this month, the state urged residents to avoid waters near the Kailua Wastewater Treatment Plant’s ocean outfall because of the high bacteria levels.

The state said bacteria levels were more than six times the allowable limit in some cases.

DOH says the city is authorized to discharge 15.25 million gallons of wastewater per day from the plant into Kailua Bay. However, there are strict discharge limitations meant to protect the public.

In the wake of the incident, the mayor did concede the city would be looking at ways to improve communication about bacteria risks to the public. “We’re probably going to adjust our protocols,” he said.

This is a developing story.

