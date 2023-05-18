HECO crews respond to outage in Hawaii Kai impacting more than 4,800 customers
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have responded to a power outage in Hawaii Kai that’s impacting about 4,800 customers.
The outage started about 12:35 p.m., HECO said.
Because the cause was not immediately known, HECO said there is no estimate timeline for repairs.
For the latest, head to HECO’s outage map.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
