HECO crews respond to outage in Hawaii Kai impacting more than 4,800 customers

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HECO crews have responded to a power outage in Hawaii Kai that’s impacting about 4,800 customers.

The outage started about 12:35 p.m., HECO said.

Because the cause was not immediately known, HECO said there is no estimate timeline for repairs.

For the latest, head to HECO’s outage map.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

