Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii County Police Department implements year-round recruitment for Police Officers

Hawaii County Police Department implements year-round recruitment for Police Officers
Hawaii County Police Department implements year-round recruitment for Police Officers(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:07 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii county police department is now accepting applications for police recruits year-round.

This change in application eliminates the previous 10-day application window held twice a year.

Additionally, the department will now conduct monthly tests, with the first scheduled for June 26.

The decision to accept applications throughout the year aims to make it more convenient for aspiring police officers to join the force.

Starting pay is just under $69,000, with benefits including paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, military leave, health insurance, group life insurance, uniforms and equipment stipend, automobile subsidy, and retirement.

”While we’re making it easier to apply to be a police officer, the department remains committed to its rigorous screening and training program that graduates highly qualified officers,” says Chief Ben Moszkowicz.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • Graduated from high school or obtained a GED.
  • Knowledge of grammar, spelling, and word usage.
  • Possess a valid driver’s license.
  • Be at least 20 years of age at the time of filing, and at least 21 years of age by the time of graduation from the Police Academy.
  • Be qualified to carry and/or possess firearms or ammunition in accordance with state and federal laws.
  • Must not have any misdemeanor or felony domestic violence convictions.

For more information, visit the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Police Officer Recruitment page

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tehani Kealoha, 17, who tragically passed away after attending a weekend swim meet for...
Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Ikaika Anderson
Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Dad has warning for other parents after woman allegedly picked up his child, started walking away

Latest News

Gov. Green addressed a crowd at his first in-person town hall in Aiea.
Governor lists accomplishments, wish list at in-person town hall
Green previously said he might call legislators back to the capitol for a special session to...
Gov. Josh Green's first in-person town hall since taking office highlights progress and plans
Samurai Snacks Aiea closes after 20 years
Samurai Snacks Aiea closes after 20 years
Pearl City High School senior wins statewide contest, earns free UH manoa tuition
Pearl City High School senior wins statewide contest, earns free year of UH Manoa tuition