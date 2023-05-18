Hawaii County Police Department implements year-round recruitment for Police Officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii county police department is now accepting applications for police recruits year-round.

This change in application eliminates the previous 10-day application window held twice a year.

Additionally, the department will now conduct monthly tests, with the first scheduled for June 26.

The decision to accept applications throughout the year aims to make it more convenient for aspiring police officers to join the force.

Starting pay is just under $69,000, with benefits including paid holidays, vacation, sick leave, military leave, health insurance, group life insurance, uniforms and equipment stipend, automobile subsidy, and retirement.

”While we’re making it easier to apply to be a police officer, the department remains committed to its rigorous screening and training program that graduates highly qualified officers,” says Chief Ben Moszkowicz.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements:

Graduated from high school or obtained a GED.

Knowledge of grammar, spelling, and word usage.

Possess a valid driver’s license.

Be at least 20 years of age at the time of filing, and at least 21 years of age by the time of graduation from the Police Academy.

Be qualified to carry and/or possess firearms or ammunition in accordance with state and federal laws.

Must not have any misdemeanor or felony domestic violence convictions.

For more information, visit the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Police Officer Recruitment page

