Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Governor jumps into action, renders aid to driver after spotting crash on Hawaii Island

Gov. Josh Green sprang into action and rendered aid to a driver after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday morning.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green sprang into action and rendered aid to a driver after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Waikoloa Road, between Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Waikoloa Village.

Photos sent to Hawaii News Now showed Green and several other Good Samaritans at the scene of an overturned vehicle off the roadway.

Gov. Josh Green sprang into action after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday.
Gov. Josh Green sprang into action after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday.(Hawaii News Now)

Green was reportedly on his way to a blessing ceremony for Waikoloa Solar and Storage, and his security detail spotted the vehicle.

Green, who’s also a doctor, as well as other civilians and an off-duty firefighter, helped get the driver out of the vehicle.

First responders later arrived on scene and rendered aid to the driver.

It’s not clear what the driver’s condition is.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
HPD seeks details after video on social media appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert
Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the...
Thousands flock to Oahu’s North Shore for homecoming celebration honoring Iam Tongi
Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children.
Maui family living in Arizona left shattered after Mother’s Day crash on way to church
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu

Latest News

Governor jumps into action, renders aid to driver after spotting crash on Hawaii Island
DC Roundup: Biden in Japan for G-7 summit
Flood watch issued for Kauai, Oahu as disturbance nears
The school's Board of Regents will vote Thursday on whether to confirm Craig Angelos for the...
Board of Regents to hold confirmation vote for UH-Manoa athletic director pick