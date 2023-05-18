Governor jumps into action, renders aid to driver after spotting crash on Hawaii Island

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green sprang into action and rendered aid to a driver after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Waikoloa Road, between Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Waikoloa Village.

Photos sent to Hawaii News Now showed Green and several other Good Samaritans at the scene of an overturned vehicle off the roadway.

Gov. Josh Green sprang into action after witnessing a vehicle crash on Hawaii Island on Thursday. (Hawaii News Now)

Green was reportedly on his way to a blessing ceremony for Waikoloa Solar and Storage, and his security detail spotted the vehicle.

Green, who’s also a doctor, as well as other civilians and an off-duty firefighter, helped get the driver out of the vehicle.

First responders later arrived on scene and rendered aid to the driver.

It’s not clear what the driver’s condition is.

