First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai on Thursday as strong storm rolls in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We have been tracking several first alerts this week and after careful consideration, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Kauai today as up to 4 inches of rain could potentially fall, bringing threat of flooding.

Here’s what we know:

flood watch is posted for Kauai and Oahu from 6 a.m. Thursday morning through Friday evening.

The flood threat is higher for Kauai as it has the potential to see up to 4 inches of rain. Rainfall could be higher where thunderstorms develop and dump over the mountains.

Oahu could see up to 1 inch of rain but flooding may be possible in some areas as well.

Kauai has the best chance for heavy showers and even thunderstorms but some thunderstorms may develop a little farther east. Rainfall is expected through Friday.

We will see how far converging winds develop to the east, that will determine upper level lift and heavy rain picking up on Oahu and potentially parts of Maui.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Kauai and Oahu from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon as unsettled weather approaches the western islands. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/8NLUWdvSCD — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) May 18, 2023

Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward into the area will lead to southeast winds and humid conditions with increasing rainfall chances through the second half of the week.

The best chance for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will favor the western end of the state this morning, then potentially over the rest of the state late Thursday through early Saturday.

Southeast winds will linger into the weekend, with a transition back to easterly trade winds and drier conditions late Saturday through early next week.

A small, short-period north-northeast swell is expected to build Thursday then decline Friday.

A mix of small southwest and south-southeast swell may produce inconsistent surf near seasonal average Thursday and Friday.

