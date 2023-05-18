First Alert Forecast: Flood watch posted for Kauai and Oahu, rain expected to spread across the state through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward into the area will lead to southeast winds and humid conditions with increasing rainfall chances through the second half of the week. The best chance for widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will favor the western end of the state this morning, then potentially over the rest of the state late Thursday through early Saturday. Southeast winds will linger into the weekend, with a transition back to easterly trade winds and drier conditions late Saturday through early next week.

A small, short-period north-northeast swell is expected to build Thursday then decline Friday. A mix of small southwest and south-southeast swell may produce inconsistent surf near seasonal average Thursday and Friday.

