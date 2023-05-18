Tributes
Elderly man critically injured following crash in Haleiwa

By HNN Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:13 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 69-year-old man was critically injured following a crash in Haleiwa on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m.

Honolulu police said the man may have been suffering from a medical condition when he veered into oncoming traffic along Kamehameha Highway.

Officials said he sideswiped a vehicle and veered off onto the southbound border before plowing into a wooden utility pole.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The occupants in the other vehicle were uninjured.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appeared to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

