Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen was only 5 when that happened.

“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Boteilho, his wife Jana, and their five children.
Maui family living in Arizona left shattered after Mother’s Day crash on way to church
Thousands gathered on Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday to celebrate Hawaii’s own Iam Tonig, the...
Thousands flock to Oahu’s North Shore for homecoming celebration honoring Iam Tongi
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info
Video appears to show gun at Iam Tongi concert, HPD asking public for info

Latest News

Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai on Thursday as strong storm rolls in
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court sidesteps challenge to internet companies’ broad protections from lawsuits
Crews are battling a large fire in the Southpark area
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina
America has an umpire shortage. Unruly parents aren't helping.
Umpires in youth leagues are in short supply amid parental misbehavior