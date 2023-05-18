Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Community plea reopens Mililani inline hockey rink to immediate success

Community plea reopens Mililani inline hockey rink to immediate success
Community plea reopens Mililani inline hockey rink to immediate success(City and County of Honolulu)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The inline hockey rink at Kaoma’aiku neighborhood park in Mililani has been shut down since the pandemic.

However, after a plea from the community at one of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s town hall meetings, the sounds of hockey sticks tapping and pucks dropping have returned to Central Oahu.

During Blangiardi’s Mililani town hall meeting — members of Hawaii Inline Hockey Incorporated brought attention to their dilapidated rink. After the meeting, the city soon reopened and repainted the rink.

“Well, you know, the team showed up and the parents showed up and they said we have a rink in Mililani, but it’s, you know, it’s not accessible and it’s not really in the best state of repair,” Blangiardi told Hawaii News Now.

“So we did something about that.”

A full circle moment for the league leaders who remember their parents petitioning to build the rink back in the 2000s.

“Coming back to our own community, getting players from the same neighborhood right across the street,” HiHi President Kimo Chun said. “Players are coming in and we’re just building it.”

HiHi put it to good use, quickly re-establishing their organization in Mililani, then recently sending two teams up to the TORHS regional tournament in California.

They came back with a gold and silver medal in the 8-and-under and 10-and-under divisions respectively.

It was another chance for local youth athletes to showcase the talent of the islands.

“It’s really cool because not that many people actually play hockey on this island.” HiHi player Kingston Saguibo said. “So would you expect the island that’s in the middle of the ocean to beat mainland teams?”

Despite the recent success of the team, there’s still more work to be done on the rink, but organizers say this is a big first step. “From the first time in the town hall till now, just the full support of the mayor and the city.” Chun said. “You can really tell he cares about the youth.”

To learn more about Hawaii Inline Hockey Inc., click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tehani Kealoha, 17, who tragically passed away after attending a weekend swim meet for...
Hawaii teen who died after weekend swim meet was days from graduation
Woman found floating in the ocean saved by tour boat off Oahu
Tour boat discovers woman floating in deep waters off Oahu
Ikaika Anderson
Ex-city Councilmember Ikaika Anderson charged with allegedly abusing girlfriend
Trenson Himalaya said his five-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped in Wailuku.
Dad has warning for other parents after woman allegedly picked up his child, started walking away
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Hawaii has produced a number of star fighters over the years and now there's another contender...
Heard of Power Slap? An Oahu native is emerging as its top star
Craig Angelos
‘University of Hawaii has chosen wisely’: Former FAU colleague defends athletics director pick
Saint Louis School
Attorneys for quarterback Jayden de Laura break silence on settlement stemming from sex assault allegations