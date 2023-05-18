Tributes
Cancer survivor shares art for healing, hope for patients

Hawaii-based international artist and breast cancer survivor Leni Acosta Knight uses her work to help fellow cancer patients.(Leni Acosta Knight)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A painting by Hawaii-based international artist Leni Acosta Knight typically sells for thousands of dollars. Her art is showcased in Paris, Madrid and Milan.

But you don’t have to go far to appreciate her paintings’ ethereal beauty and strength -- all befitting a breast cancer survivor.

In 2018, Knight had a bilateral mastectomy in the Kapiolani Medical Center Women’s Cancer Center.

Her art hangs there now -- a symbol of courage for others.

Now four and half years cancer-free, she’s using her art to give back to a community that saved her life. She says giving helps her heal.

“When you forget about your ailments and your trauma and the pain and the insecurities and the fear, then it gets a little bit easier,” she said.

This Friday, from 5-9 p.m., Knight will host a fundraiser at Island Brew Coffeehouse in Kakaako with a silent auction, live body art, food and a presentation of what’s considered the first non-fungible token fine art from Hawaii. Knight calls the NFT series “Unafraid.”

“We can not let fear control us. But we can control the fear that that we will have when we go through the traumatic experiences as cancer,” she said.

Proceeds will go to Kapiolani’s ambitious $20 million, three year campaign to build a new Martha B. Smith Cancer & Infusion Center for Women and Children to centralize all chemotherapy and patient care.

“That would alleviate a lot of doctors and patients from going from one side to the other. Because the equipment for for for women or adults is pretty much the same for the children. And this is going to be the first also in the Pacific region,” she said.

Kapiolani hopes to expand support services for thousands of local cancer patients, especially keiki.

“The volume is very high, the space is very small, the level of care is so exceptional and amazing. But we just really want to be able to enhance it even more, give more space,” said Emily Naula, senior development officer for Kapiolani Health Foundation. “95% of our patients are on clinical trials, meaning they don’t need to fly away to a different hospital on the mainland to receive specialized care, they can get it right here at home.”

Home -- it’s what inspires Knight -- and the art of healing.

For more information on the fundraiser or NFTs, call (808) 859-3859 or email lk@leniknight.com.

Island Brew Coffee House is in Ward Village, 1108 Auahi St. Click here for charity tickets.

Click here to donate directly.

