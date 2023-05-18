Board of Regents to hold confirmation vote for UH-Manoa athletic director pick

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH Board of Regents will vote Thursday on whether to confirm Craig Angelos as Manoa’s next athletics director.

The meeting is being held at the Honolulu Community College.

Angelos is currently the deputy AD at Long Island University and helped secure funding for a 30-thousand seat stadium during his time at Florida Atlantic.

Those close to the program say finding a permanent stadium for the Rainbow Warriors will need to be among his top priorities.

If confirmed, he’s expected to start June 5.

Former UH Athletic Director Ben Jay spoke with Hawaii News Now ahead of the upcoming vote and says he’s confident in Angelos.

Jay led the department from 2012 to June 2015 and says the biggest challenges from his tenure still exist: Finding a permanent, viable stadium for the program and building connections with lawmakers and donors.

“You’re always a little short on resources and things so you have to get creative about some of the things you do,” said Jay, who is executive director of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees U.S. Bank Stadium.

“You need to meet the people in the community who can help you with that and so, I think getting to know a lot of the right people is going to be very important to him and very quickly in the first 90 days.”

Jay adds that building a new facility at the current Aloha Stadium site is the best long-term solution.

But right now, state officials say it wouldn’t be ready until fall 2028.

