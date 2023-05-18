Tributes
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected kidnapper is believed to be 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes.(Idaho State police)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KPTV/Gray News) - The Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a 2-year-old boy who authorities believe was kidnapped in Nampa, Idaho, by a 36-year-old man.

The Amber Alert pinged phones as far west as the Portland metro area.

Police said they are looking for a gray 2018 Honda Civic as a possible vehicle to watch for with Idaho plate O19YOR. They also believe the missing child and man may be headed to Oregon.

Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. Rudy is a 2-year-old boy with short black hair who was last seen wearing a diaper and a gray shirt with a hood.

The suspected kidnapper is believed to be 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes.

If you have information, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2203 or dial 911.

